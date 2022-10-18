Keenan Allen injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Chargers got a big overtime win against the Denver Broncos in Week 6 and could be getting a huge part of their offense back for Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Brandon Staley said wide receiver Keenan Allen will be back at practice this week, a sign of a potential return for the star. Allen hasn’t been back in a game since he suffered the hamstring injury in Week 1.

Brandon Staley on Keenan Allen:



"You can expect him to be back in practice this week," — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 18, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

The Chargers have been a mixed bag offensively with Allen sidelined. Expect Mike Williams and Josh Palmer to be relevant in fantasy formats if Allen remains out in Week 7, although the production has been inconsistent. Allen could return against a soft Seattle defense but the Chargers also have a bye in Week 8 and could opt to hold him out and give him an extra week to completely recover.