Broncos QB Russell Wilson hurts hamstring in OT loss

The Denver Broncos became the first team in the last five years to lose back-to-back games in overtime. To add injury to insult, quarterback Russell Wilson is reported to have injured his hamstring in the loss. Wilson was treated for the injury after the game and will have more testing on Tuesday to determine how severe the injury is.

The Russell Wilson experiment has not gone as planned for the Broncos. They sit in third place in the AFC West and have a 2-4 record heading into Week 7. Wilson has completed only 58.6% of his passes for 1,442 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. With the trade package that the team gave up for him, expectations were certainly higher for the quarterback. It isn’t like he lacks star power around him; he has just been plain bad. In the loss Monday that did go into OT, Wilson finished 15 for 28 for 188 yards and a touchdown.

While we wait on news about Wilson’s hamstring, the Broncos are gearing up to face the New York Jets on Sunday. If Wilson misses the game, backup quarterback Brett Rypien should get the start.