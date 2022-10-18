Commanders officially name Taylor Heinicke starting QB in Week 7 vs. Packers

The Washington Commanders have named backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke their starter for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Starting QB Carson Wentz is dealing with a finger injury that required surgery and will be sidelined for four to six weeks. This announcement was expected, but it is now official that we see Heinicke in Week 7.

The Commanders are 2-4 so far this season and are sitting in last place in the NFC East. Wentz led the team to a win in the season opener, but it was downhill from there. The team lost four straight games before taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 6. Washington pulled out the win in an absolutely ugly 12-7 game, but Wentz aggravated his injury in the win.

Heinicke is no stranger to filling in for the starting quarterback in Washington. Presumed 2021 starter Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1 of the season, which prompted Heinicke to play the rest of the year. He played in 16 games and completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. Heinicke added 313 rushing yards which ended up being the second-most on the team. Washington ended with a 7-10 record and missed out on the playoffs.

Heinicke will get his shot at redemption on Sunday, October 23. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landove, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET as Aaron Rodgers and the 3-3 Packers come to town.