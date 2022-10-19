Jaylen Waddle not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle won’t do much in practice on Wednesday, per Daniel Oyefusi. He suffered a shoulder injury in Week 6, but played through it and had a big fantasy day. Head coach Mike McDaniel was optimistic that Waddle would play on Sunday Night Football against the Steelers this week.

The Dolphins will also get Tua Tagovailoa back from concussion this week, which should help the offense. The good news is that the offense flows through Tyreek Hill and Waddle and we can expect both to continue have strong floors due to their usage.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Waddle should play, so he should be on your fantasy team against the Steelers mostly poor pass defense. If he doesn’t play, there isn’t a receiver behind him set up to receiver a big workload. Cedrick Wilson and River Cracaft are seeing the most work behind Waddle, Hill and Trent Sherfield at the moment.