Darren Waller injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Texans

Are the Las Vegas Raiders getting healthier following their Week 6 bye?

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters on Wednesday that he’s hopeful that tight end Darren Waller, who missed Las Vegas’ Week 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury, could return to action this week. However, he cautioned that that wasn’t a “prediction,” according to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed.

His optimism might be misplaced as Waller was not present at Raiders practice on Wednesday.

Waller injured his hamstring in the Raiders’ Week 4 win over the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

It’d be great news if Waller could return to the Raiders’ starting lineup in Week 7 as he would have a juicy matchup against the Houston Texans.

Raiders reserve tight end Foster Moreau was inactive against the Chiefs after being limited with a knee injury, but he was back at practice on Wednesday, per Adam Hill.

If both Waller and Moreau miss the Texans tilt, then we’ll get another week of Jesper Horsted in our lives. Horsted tallied three catches for 19 yards in Week 5. He’s not startable in fantasy football unless you’re incredibly desperate and in a TE-premium league.