Kenny Pickett injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned the team over to rookie QB Kenny Pickett at halftime of their Week 4 games against the New York Jets. They ended up losing that game and then got blown out in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills. Week 6 saw Pickett take a hard hit against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was sidelined the rest of the game, and former starter Mitch Trubisky came in and helped the team hold on for the win.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Pickett is starting the week in the concussion protocol. Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the quarterback “won’t be limited in any way” when it comes to practice, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. He is going to be a full practice participant on Wednesday, which makes it seem like he is likely to play this week. Tomlin later added that if Pickett is allowed to play, he will be starting Sunday night against the Miami Dolphins. George Pickens and Diontae Johnson remain the Steelers' pass-catchers to play, especially while tight end Pat Freiermuth is also dealing with a concussion.

If Pickett doesn’t play, Trubisky is expected to be back under center. If he can somehow lead the Steelers to a big road win, we could see yet another change at quarterback in Week 8. If Trubisky is the starter, elevate Johnson slightly and lower Pickens down your rankings.