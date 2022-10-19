Nyheim Hines injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Titans

Wednesday PM Update: Hines was able to log a full participation in practice on Wednesday.

#Titans' official inj report for Wed.:

-Dupree and Hooker full practice as they return.

-Nate Davis limited practice in his return. pic.twitter.com/c7G1VdAETF — John Glennon (@glennonsports) October 19, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in an important AFC South divisional game in Week 7. They have been dealing with important injuries to running backs, Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines. The latter has been sidelined due to a concussion, even though he thought he was ready to play. Hines missed the team’s Week 6 game but is starting this week off practicing.

Nyheim Hines practicing w/o red jersey — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Hines is an interesting PPR play, even when Taylor is active. His role in the offense is to be the pass-catching back, and he does it pretty well. Unfortunately, he doesn't get a lot of opportunities, so his upside tends to be more limited. Through four games (and three snaps before his concussion in the fifth), Hines has nine rushes for 14 yards and 18 receptions on 21 targets for 118 more yards. If Taylor doesn't play, he would more upside than a PPR flex play.

If Hines doesn't play, then the natural pivot would be to Deon Jackson, who had a good game in Week 6. He excelled with Taylor and Hines sidelined, but even if Taylor is back, I think Jackson has some value as a flex play in deeper leagues if Hines sits.