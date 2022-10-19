Julio Jones not spotted at practice Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still don’t have wide receiver Julio Jones back practicing to start Week 7, per Rick Stroud. Jones didn’t practice all last week. This isn’t a good start for a possible return this week against the Panthers.

Jones, when and if he gets healthy, will likely get plenty of rest days, but he’ll need to get back to practice for a chance to play this week. The good news for the Buccaneers is that Chris Godwin and Russell Gage have had relatively sound health of late even though they’ve had some limitations at practice as the team tries to get their wide receiver group healthy.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Jones will need to prove he can go a whole game without missing time due to injuries before we can really count on him in fantasy. He’s probably not rostering at this point.