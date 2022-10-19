Jameis Winston is a game-day decision for Week 7 vs. Cardinals

Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston participated in Wednesday practice with the New Orleans team as they prepared for their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. Despite his return to play following a back injury, the starting quarterback will be a game-time decision come Sunday.

#Saints HC Dennis Allen ruled out WR Michael Thomas, WR Jarvis Landry, G Andrus Peat, TE Adam Trautman and CB Marshon Lattimore for tomorrow's game against the Cardinals.



QB will be a game-time decision.



Brutal stretch of injuries for New Orleans. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Winston sat out two games completely due to his back injury, but he dressed for the matchup against the Bengals in Week 6 and was listed as the third-string QB for that game, behind Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill. He has clearly recovered enough to be available to play, which brings up the question of whether the powers that be in New Orleans want Dalton to take over the starting job.

Despite injuries depleting the Saints’ offense, Dalton has performed well. He only has one win under his belt in his three starts, but the two losses were by three and four points. With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry out, whichever quarterback starts on Sunday will be missing some big talent downfield.