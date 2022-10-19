J.K. Dobbins not practicing Wednesday for Browns Week 7 matchup

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t have their starting running back on the practice field to start Week 7, as J.K. Dobbins was not seen by reporters. Dobbins had his surgically repaired knee tighten up on him last week and he was taken out of the game. Kenyan Drake took advantage and had a huge game on just ten touches, as he topped 100 yards rushing and scored a touchdown.

Hopefully we’ll learn more about Dobbins’ health today, but we may end up getting all our intel from the injury report if John Harbaugh isn’t forthcoming. Overall, the Ravens, as usual, have plenty of injured running backs. Gud Edwards is close to returning from I.R., while Justice Hill could return this week from his hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

We likely won’t have a good read on this backfield until Friday, so keep an eye on the situation, as the starter should have some value against the Browns. But, if it ends up being Dobbins, his knee is something to be concerned with until we see him get a full game in.