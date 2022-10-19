Jonathan Taylor practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts turned their offense around last week against the Jaguars as they upped the pace and had Matt Ryan get the ball out quickly, turning the passing game into an extension of the running game. They’ve been without Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines the last two weeks, but both look very close to returning.

Taylor has had trouble getting going this season, which coincides with the whole Colts offense having trouble. Maybe their strong Week 6 can keep going this week against the Titans with Taylor hopefully back. We know how good he is.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Taylor is always a must start, even after some lackluster fantasy finishes. as long as he’s starting, you’re starting him in fantasy. If he were to miss again, we’d likely see Hines, who looks like he is out of concussion protocol now. But, Deon Jackson played well enough to probably get some work alongside Hines.