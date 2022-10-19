 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rashod Bateman injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Browns

We break down the news that Rashod Bateman has a foot injury. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens runs upfield while cornerback Jonathan Jones #31 of the New England Patriots pursues during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Cleveland Browns in an important AFC North battle in Week 7. The Ravens have been dealing with injuries all season, from running back JK Dobbins to wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Baltimore has seen their offense hindered but may be getting some good news on the injury front. Bateman was seen at practice on Wednesday and is testing out the recovery of his foot injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Bateman took over as the No. 1 wide receiver for this team when they traded away Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in four games this season and has 11 receptions on 22 targets for 243 yards and two touchdowns. Bateman has missed the last two games with a nagging foot injury. If he returns to action this week, he is a solid flex play against the Browns.

If Bateman is inactive, then it would be Devin Duvernay leading the receivers once again. When that happened last week, he disappeared on the stat sheet and only had one reception for 14 yards on five targets. If Bateman is sidelined yet again, I’d look elsewhere for a replacement.

