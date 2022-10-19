Cameron Brate injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC South divisional game in Week 7. They are coming off a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw their offense fall apart. Adding injury to insult, they saw tight end Cameron Brate leave the game on a stretcher with a neck injury. There is definitely cause for concern with the tight end because he had just come back from a concussion.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Brate seemed to be in good spirits after getting evaluated further before leaving Pittsburgh. He was not seen at the open portion of practice the media can attend, per Rick Stroud. If Brate is able to log practices later this week, he could still play on Sunday. When it comes to fantasy football, he hasn't had much relevance.

While Brate doesn’t deserve a spot in your lineup, when he has missed time, we have seen the rookie Cade Otton getting more opportunities. With injuries and bye weeks, you could be in a desperate situation. If that is the case, look for Otton. If you aren’t in a super dire situation, skip on Otton as well.