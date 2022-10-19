D’Andre Swift injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions are coming off their bye week and will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The early bye week came at a good time, as the Lions needed some players to get healthy. Starting running back D’Andre Swift has been dealing with a shoulder injury and missed the last two games before the bye week. Head coach Dan Campbell said that Swift will do some practicing today, per Andrew Siciliano.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

If Swift is active, you will start him in your fantasy football lineups. Even playing in three games, he has 27 attempts for 231 yards and a touchdown on the ground and added eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown through the air. He has dual-threat ability and has the talent to have a fantasy-relevant performance, even with how well Jamaal Williams has been playing.

Speaking of Williams, if Swift sits, definitely start him. Dallas has a good defense and is giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this will lower the upside of Williams slightly, if Swift isn’t active, then Williams will see a huge workload which keeps him a start.