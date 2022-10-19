Jahan Dotson injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Packers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson returned to practice on Wednesday ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The rookie has missed the past two weeks with a hamstring injury after making an immediate impact, scoring four touchdowns in his first four games as an NFL player after being selected as the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The fellas are back. Jahan Dotson in the first row stretching. pic.twitter.com/j6WC24LOeT — John Keim (@john_keim) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Dotson’s return is a major boost for the Commanders’ passing game. He totaled 152 yards over 12 receptions this season before sitting out for two games with a hamstring issue. The bigger issue at hand is QB Carson Wentz’s broken finger (no pun intended). Expected to be out for 4-to-6 weeks, last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke will likely lead Washington’s offense for the coming month.

Dotson will still be a starting receiver, but his chemistry with Heinicke and the offensive coordinator’s changing scheme are up in the air at the moment. Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel are the team’s leaders in receiving yards, but no Washington WR has found the end zone as often as Dotson this year.

Heinicke completed 65% of his passes in 2021, compared to Wentz’s 62.1% completion rate thus far this season.