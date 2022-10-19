Panthers quarterbacks injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Buccaneers

Wednesday PM Update: Third-string quarterback PJ Walker has been named the starting QB for the Panthers vs. the Buccaneers in Week 7. It remains to be seen if Darnold or Mayfield will be available off the bench if needed.

Steve Wilks says PJ Walker will start this week at QB. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 19, 2022

The Carolina Panthers have a big divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. The team has largely underperformed, and the Baker Mayfield experiment at quarterback hasn’t panned out. To add injury to insult, Mayfield suffered an ankle injury in Week 5 and missed last week’s game.

Third-string quarterback PJ Walker got the start and was relieved by new-signee Jacob Eason when he got hurt. Sam Darnold was designated to return from IR today, giving the team a 21-day window to activate him. At Wednesday’s practice, Mayfield is running on his own while Darnold, Walker and Eason are practicing with the team.

Quarterbacks in uniform today: Sam Darnold, P.J. Walker, Jacob Eason.



Baker Mayfield is doing running drills inside the bubble. pic.twitter.com/9hJFPpN3aF — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

None of the quarterbacks will have their own fantasy relevance, but they each affect the players around them. With Mayfield under center, wide receiver DJ Moore was basically a weekly sit and running back Christian McCaffrey is nearing relegation to your bench. This week will be a tough test against the Bucs' defense, so be wary. If Sam Darnold gets the start, we have seen that he can elevate Moore and McCaffrey to fantasy relevance, even if the overall team is bad. If it is Mayfield, Walker or Eason then you will likely sit Moore and downgrade CMC.