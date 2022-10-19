Pat Freiermuth gets in full practice Wednesday for Week 7 vs. Dolphins

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear set to get tight end Pat Freiermuth back this week after he practiced in full on Wednesday. Freiermuth suffered a brain injury in Week 5 against the Bills and was unable to play last week against the Buccaneers. After getting a full practice in on Wednesday, he should be able to get cleared and return to face the Dolphins in Week 7.

The Steelers could also get quarterback Kenny Pickett back after his Week 6 concussion, as he was able to return to a full practice on Wednesday as well.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Freiermuth has proven to be a useful fantasy football commodity, with two games over 75 yards receiving and three with four or more receptions. He has just the one touchdown, but he’s always a threat to score. He’s a must start as long as he’s cleared for this matchup.