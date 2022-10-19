Tee Higgins practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins participated in a Wednesday practice for the first time in weeks ahead of his team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Higgins has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 4. Higgins is second in receiving yards this year for the Bengals behind Ja’Marr Chase despite sitting out for two weeks.

Tee Higgins is practicing for the first time on a Wednesday in a few weeks. This is a good sign means his ankle is feeling much better. Following the Saints game, Tee told me his ankle was about 85 percent #Bengals pic.twitter.com/fkIMaqYRve — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Higgins’ return to health would be huge for the Bengals’ offense. He played last week in Cincinnati’s win over the New Orleans Saints, but was on a limited snap count after missing the previous two games.

The wide receiver was sharply trending upward until the injury got in his way, moving from 27 receiving yards in Week 1 to 93 in Week 3 and 124 in Week 4. He has scored two touchdowns.

If he’s back at his full playing capacity, Higgins can expect to split targets with Chase, Tyler Boyd, and TE Hayden Hurst. This is good news for fantasy managers with Joe Burrow in their starting lineups, as well, who gets back one of his best targets.