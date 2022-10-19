D.J. Chark injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Packers

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark will not participate in practice on Wednesday, per head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and have been without Chark since September 25 as he works through an ankle injury. He missed the Lions’ matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Dan Campbell says D'Andre Swift will do "some practicing" today. DJ Chark will not. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Chark came out strong in the season opener with 52 receiving yards and a touchdown, but has yet to repeat a feat like that, adding zero yards in Week 2 and 46 yards in Week 3. The Lions’ offense has been riddled with injuries in the early season, but WRs Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown are back on the field, which is good news for the 1-4 Detroit team.

Kalif Raymond has been seeing more targets from Jared Goff in Chark’s absence, and tight end T.J. Hockenson remains a fixture in Detroit’s passing offense.