 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D.J. Chark injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Packers

We break down the news that D.J. Chark has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
Detroit Lions Wide Receiver D.J. Chark (4) lines up during the NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings on September 25th, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark will not participate in practice on Wednesday, per head coach Dan Campbell. The Lions face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and have been without Chark since September 25 as he works through an ankle injury. He missed the Lions’ matchups against the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Chark came out strong in the season opener with 52 receiving yards and a touchdown, but has yet to repeat a feat like that, adding zero yards in Week 2 and 46 yards in Week 3. The Lions’ offense has been riddled with injuries in the early season, but WRs Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown are back on the field, which is good news for the 1-4 Detroit team.

Kalif Raymond has been seeing more targets from Jared Goff in Chark’s absence, and tight end T.J. Hockenson remains a fixture in Detroit’s passing offense.

More From DraftKings Nation