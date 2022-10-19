Logan Thomas not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Packers

The Washington Commanders are getting a little healthier on offense, as rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson was practicing on Wednesday, but tight end Logan Thomas was not, per Nicki Jhabvala. Thomas missed last week’s game with a calf injury and appears to have another shot at missing this week’s game against the Packers.

When he does return, he will likely have a new quarterback, as Carson Wentz is set to miss 4-6 weeks with a fractured finger. Taylor Heinecke will take over the quarterback duties until he returns.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Thomas hasn’t done a whole lot fantasy wise, but he is no doubt the starter and offensive piece in the tight end room. Jon Bates has been getting his work while he’s out, but there isn’t a lot of upside here right now. A healthy Thomas is going to be a red zone threat and a semi-useful fantasy tight end in most leagues though.