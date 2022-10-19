 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Jaguars

We break down the news that Kadarius Toney has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

&nbsp;Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants in action against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants defeated the Panthers 19-16. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Giants second-year receiver Kadarius Toney just can’t seem to get right. He’s now been dealing with hamstring injuries to both legs for much of the season. And head coach Brian Daboll says he isn’t going to practice on Wednesday, per Patricia Traina. The slightly good news is that Daboll says that Toney’s rehab is going well and he won’t be placed on injured reserve.

The Giants did get a little healthier at the position last week, as 2nd round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson was able to play and scored a touchdown. The receiving group is still weak, but Robinson has the ability to step up.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

It’s hard to imagine Toney coming back this week, so the only receiver worth giving a start to is probable Robinson, with tight end Daniel Bellinger also holding some fantasy value as a red zone target.

