Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Jaguars

The New York Giants second-year receiver Kadarius Toney just can’t seem to get right. He’s now been dealing with hamstring injuries to both legs for much of the season. And head coach Brian Daboll says he isn’t going to practice on Wednesday, per Patricia Traina. The slightly good news is that Daboll says that Toney’s rehab is going well and he won’t be placed on injured reserve.

The Giants did get a little healthier at the position last week, as 2nd round rookie Wan’Dale Robinson was able to play and scored a touchdown. The receiving group is still weak, but Robinson has the ability to step up.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

It’s hard to imagine Toney coming back this week, so the only receiver worth giving a start to is probable Robinson, with tight end Daniel Bellinger also holding some fantasy value as a red zone target.