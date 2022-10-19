Josh Reynolds not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Packers

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds did not participate in the team’s practice Wednesday ahead of their Sunday matchup with the Green Bay Packers, though he was seeing working out with trainers on the sideline.

Reynolds was a limited participant in practice in Week 5 ahead of the Lions’ loss to the Patriots, but ended up playing, adding six receptions for 92 yards. He has scored twice and totaled 335 receiving yards this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

If Reynolds is still dealing with this ankle injury, it’s not good news for an already-depleted Packers offense. WR DJ Chark still hasn’t returned despite resting during the bye week, though Amon-Ra St. Brown is back on the field. Running back D’Andre Swift is also back at practice this week.

If healthy, St. Brown will see the huge majority of targets against the Packers on Sunday, especially if Reynolds doesn’t end up playing. Tight end TJ Hockenson will also fill a receiving gap, and WR Kalif Raymond can expect to see some yardage, as well.