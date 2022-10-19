 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kenny Golladay injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Jaguars

We break down the news that Kenny Golladay continues to deal with a knee injury. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Kenny Golladay #19 of the New York Giants in action against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Cowboys defeated the Giants 23-16. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Death, taxes and the New York Giants dealing with injuries to their wide receivers. Credit where credit is due, the Giants head into their Week 7 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 5-1 record and their top receiver has less than 200 yards on the year. No. 1 wide receiver Kenny Golladay is dealing with a knee injury. He has only been able to play in four games and is missing practice on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Golladay has played in four games, but hearing that may shock you from how little production he has had. He has only tallied two receptions on six targets for 22 yards this season. He is likely not even on a roster in your leagues because he only has 4.2 total fantasy points in PPR leagues. I don’t even know if Golladay would be in your starting lineup if you were in a 32-team league.

If you are looking for other Giants players that could have some value, it looks like Darius Slayton and Richie James are the two wide receivers that have flex appeal for New York.

