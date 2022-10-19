Packers WR Sammy Watkins designated to return from IR ahead of Week 7

The Green Bay Packers need help at receiver and should get a little with Sammy Watkins designated to return from injured reserve, per Ian Rapoport. Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 against the Bears. He had a productive game before leaving, as he caught 3-of-4 targets for 93 yards.

Watkins is set to practice Wednesday, but the team won’t have to add him to the injury report until he’s actually been called up to the 53-man roster. The Packers have 21 days to do so.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Watkins was the leading snap compiler for the Packers to start the season, but it’s unsure exactly how he would fit back in now. Romeo Doubs has seen his snaps rise, while Alan Lazard has been the most productive starter, while Randall Cobb is out for a while with an ankle injury. Watkins isn’t a must add, but he has value in deeper leagues.