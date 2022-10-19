 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brandin Cooks not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Raiders

We break down the news that Brandin Cooks wasn’t practicing on Wednesday. What it means for Week 7 and beyond.

Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans celebrates a touchdown with Phillip Dorsett #4 against the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Texans come out of their Week 6 bye this week, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks wan’t practicing on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. Head coach Lovie Smith called it a “coach’s decision,” which probably just means a vet rest day. With how often Cooks has been traded in his career and the trade deadline coming up, it does raise some eyebrows, but right now it doesn’t seem like much, as DJ Bien-Aime reports that it is just a rest day.

Weirder things have happened of course, but there doesn’t appear to be any news here that will impact fantasy football this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Cooks is by far the best receiver in Houston, but Davis Mills has had trouble getting him the ball for the most part. He’s still a must start in most leagues, as his targets remain strong and he’s the first read.

