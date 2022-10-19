Brandin Cooks not practicing on Wednesday ahead of Week 7 vs. Raiders

The Houston Texans come out of their Week 6 bye this week, but wide receiver Brandin Cooks wan’t practicing on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson. Head coach Lovie Smith called it a “coach’s decision,” which probably just means a vet rest day. With how often Cooks has been traded in his career and the trade deadline coming up, it does raise some eyebrows, but right now it doesn’t seem like much, as DJ Bien-Aime reports that it is just a rest day.

Brandin Cooks not practicing today was more about having a vet rest day. Should expect to see him this Sunday. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) October 19, 2022

Weirder things have happened of course, but there doesn’t appear to be any news here that will impact fantasy football this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Cooks is by far the best receiver in Houston, but Davis Mills has had trouble getting him the ball for the most part. He’s still a must start in most leagues, as his targets remain strong and he’s the first read.