Mark Andrews not practicing Wednesday in Week 7 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are trying to pull away in a competitive AFC North, and have a divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns this week. We are waiting for more information to come out about it, but tight end Mark Andrews was not seen at practice on Wednesday. It could be a veteran’s day off and extra rest for the star player, or there could be cause for concern.

TE Mark Andrews among the Ravens not practicing Wednesday — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Andrews is the team’s leading receiver, and it isn’t even close. Through six games, he has caught 39 passes on 57 targets for 455 yards and five touchdowns. Each of those is a team high. He is the backbone of their offense behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and is a set-it-and-forget-it type of player every week. If he is active and not limited by an injury, you will start Andrews.

If Andrews is inactive, things get interesting. Isaiah Likely is the backup tight end and has nine receptions on 17 targets for 88 yards so far. That doesn’t sound like much but is good enough for him to be the fourth-best receiver on the team. I think starting him is a little too risky, though, so I would look for a tight end with a better matchup if you’re needing a pivot.