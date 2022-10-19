Ja’Marr Chase injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was limited at practice on Wednesday with a hip injury. Coming off a close win over the Saints, the Bengals are preparing to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and WR Tee Higgins participated in his first Wednesday practice in several weeks.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was limited at practice today, according to the injury report. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Chase is the Bengals’ leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. A limited Wednesday isn’t the end of the world, and often just signals a need for some extra rest as we get further into the season, but Chase sitting out would obviously be a huge hit to Cincinnati’s offense.

Tyler Boyd and Higgins, as well as tight end Hayden Hurts, would likely see more targets and snaps if Chase was limited or out on Sunday, though that scenario is far from a guarantee. Chase and QB Joe Burrow have been playing together since their days at LSU, which gives them a unique chemistry on the field.