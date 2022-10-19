Lamar Jackson injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cleveland Browns in an important AFC North battle in Week 7. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been on a war path, proving he deserves a big contract heading into next season. Unfortunately, he appeared on the team’s injury report on Wednesday. Jackson was limited in practice with a hip injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Jackson has been one of the top fantasy football scorers this season. If he is active, you’ll play him in your fantasy football lineups. His dual-threat ability as a passer and then the team’s leading rusher really gives him a weekly upside we don't see from many quarterbacks.

If Jackson is sidelined from this game due to his injury, it’ll be the backup Tyler Huntley under center. Huntley showed that he, too, could be effective on the ground. He also seemingly matched Jackson’s passing ability, though he didn't perform at quite the heightened and consistent pace we see from Jackson. If Jackson is inactive, Huntley could be pivoted to if you lack a backup quarterback on your roster.