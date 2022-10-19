Saquon Barkley injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Jaguars

The New York Giants are off to a great start in the 2022 season. They have fought their way to a 5-1 record despite having several injuries to their offense. While they typically have been wide receivers, starting running back Saquon Barkley is dealing with a shoulder issue. There is a chance it won’t affect his game status, but he was limited on Wednesday because of it.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT 10/19



DNP:

CB Cor’Dale Flott (calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (knee)

DB Jason Pinnock (ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines (quad)



Limited:

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder)

C Jon Feliciano (groin)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

OT Andrew Thomas (elbow) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Barkley is doing his best to show that his entrance into the league wasn’t all he had in the tank. He is playing for a new deal and has currently shown that he is earning it. Through six games, he has 119 rushes for 616 yards and four touchdowns. He also has 21 receptions on 26 targets for 155 more yards. When he is active, he is a weekly start for your fantasy football lineups.

If Barkley aggravates his injury and can’t play, you have some decisions to make. Matt Breida would be his backup, but he hasn't ever shown that he can be counted on for fantasy football. I don’t think he would be worth the risk, even against the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense, and you’d be better served looking for a running back from another team.