Raheem Mostert limited in practice to open Week 7 prep ahead of Steelers game

The Dolphins released their first injury report of Week 7, and it is of little surprise that running back Raheem Mostert was limited in practice on Wednesday.

Mostert is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 5. Last week, he sat out the first practice of the week, then was limited in the next two. That suggests he’s getting better this week since he did not have to sit out the first practice. If he doesn’t have a setback, he would appear to be on track to play and not be limited on Sunday against the Steelers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

Mostert has emerged as the Dolphins lead back ahead of Chase Edmonds. He’s always shown solid upside, but there was some thought this backfield would be a bit more complementary in nature. Instead, Mostert is the 1 and Edmonds is getting more of his work as a passing down option. Sunday’s game against the Steelers is a solid matchup for fantasy managers considering starting Mostert.