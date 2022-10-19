Josh Palmer injury update ahead of Week 7 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers WR Josh Palmer is in concussion protocol and is not practicing ahead of Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. It’s unclear when Palmer sustained the concussion. He had nine catches on 12 targets for 57 yards in Week 6 vs. the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Here we’ll break down the potential impact of the injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 7

On the 2022 season, Palmer has 26 catches on 40 targets for 240 yards and a TD in six games. Jalen Guyton has been on injured reserve and Keenan Allen can’t seem to stay healthy. That has forced Palmer into a bigger role in the passing game, which has been pretty inconsistent for the Chargers anyway.

It looks like Allen is close to returning and Mike Williams is healthy. If Palmer is out, that could mean more snaps and targets for DeAndre Carter. Gerald Everett could also see additional looks with Palmer sidelined.