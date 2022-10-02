Jamison Crowder carted off the field in Week 4 vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder had to be carted off the field in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an an ankle injury. He is doubtful to return to the game.

Injury Update: WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful to return (ankle). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 2, 2022

Jamison Crowder is being carted off the field for the #Bills. — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) October 2, 2022

Crowder had one reception for seven yards before his injury today over four targets from Josh Allen. He has five receptions for 53 yards so far this season.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie will continue to play the WR position today for the Bills.

Buffalo is down 20-13 in Baltimore.