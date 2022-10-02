 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jamison Crowder carted off the field in Week 4 vs. Ravens

Jamison Crowder suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

&nbsp;Jamison Crowder #80 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball back after a kickoff against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder had to be carted off the field in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering an an ankle injury. He is doubtful to return to the game.

Crowder had one reception for seven yards before his injury today over four targets from Josh Allen. He has five receptions for 53 yards so far this season.

Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, and Isaiah McKenzie will continue to play the WR position today for the Bills.

Buffalo is down 20-13 in Baltimore.

