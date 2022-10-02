 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints RB Mark Ingram heads to locker room with injury in Week 4 vs. Vikings

Saints RB Mark Ingram suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Mark Ingram II #22 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Update: Ingram has returned to the game with 12 minutes to go in the 4th quarter.

The New Orleans Saints are taking on the Minnesota Vikings in an early game on Sunday, October 2. The Saints came into this game with a plethora of offensive injuries, and it appears they have suffered another. Running back Mark Ingram was in the medical tent and has now headed to the locker room. He got the start today after starting running back Alvin Kamara was ruled out during the pre-game.

Before leaving the field, Ingram had seven carries for 19 yards. He also caught three passes for an additional 13 yards. While Ingram is sidelined, Latavius Murray will take over the lead back duties. His backup will be do-it-all Taysom Hill and Dwayne Washington.

