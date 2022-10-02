 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Thielen suffers lower leg injury in Week 4 vs. Saints

Adam Thielen suffered a leg injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Adam Thielen of Minnesota Vikings controls the ball during the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings&nbsp;v New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2, 2022 in London, England. Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been playing through an apparent ankle/calf injury, as he had his right calf wrapped. But, he continues to look like he’s not 100%, as he came up hobbled once again early in the fourth quarter.

Here is some insight into what he might be going through:

If it is a high-ankle sprain, he could end up missing some time or being less effective if he plays through it.

