Adam Thielen suffers lower leg injury in Week 4 vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has been playing through an apparent ankle/calf injury, as he had his right calf wrapped. But, he continues to look like he’s not 100%, as he came up hobbled once again early in the fourth quarter.

Here is some insight into what he might be going through:

Adam Thielen past history of a left high ankle sprain.

Today appears to be dealing with a right high ankle and had a sleeve over his calf. Limping around after that last catch. https://t.co/Is29EKyjqD — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 2, 2022

If it is a high-ankle sprain, he could end up missing some time or being less effective if he plays through it.