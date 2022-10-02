 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathon Taylor suffers ankle injury in Week 4 vs. Titans

Jonathan Taylor suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against Carlos Dunlap #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Post-game update: Head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t giving out much information on Taylor other than to say that Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. Since he was playing through the injury for much of the game, it would seem that it isn’t long term, but it’s too early to say. The Colts do have a Thursday night game against the Broncos, so there’s a real chance they will need to rest him on such a short turnaround.

The Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury most of the game, but he is now out of the game and questionable to return. It has not been a good game for Taylor as it is, with 20 carries for 42 scoreless yards. He is backed up by Nyheim Hines.

