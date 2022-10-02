Jonathon Taylor suffers ankle injury in Week 4 vs. Titans

Post-game update: Head coach John Harbaugh wasn’t giving out much information on Taylor other than to say that Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury. Since he was playing through the injury for much of the game, it would seem that it isn’t long term, but it’s too early to say. The Colts do have a Thursday night game against the Broncos, so there’s a real chance they will need to rest him on such a short turnaround.

Jonathan Taylor has an ankle injury, Frank Reich says. Doesn’t know the extent of it. Shaquille Leonard is in concussion protocols. #Colts — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) October 2, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been dealing with an ankle injury most of the game, but he is now out of the game and questionable to return. It has not been a good game for Taylor as it is, with 20 carries for 42 scoreless yards. He is backed up by Nyheim Hines.