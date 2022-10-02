Saquon Barkley wildcat QB after Tyrod Taylor injury in Week 4 vs. Bears

UPDATE: Tyrod Taylor is being evaluated for a concussion, per Dan Wiederer. He won’t likely be back.

UPDATE: Saquon Barkley has taken over as the wildcat QB after Tyrod Taylor had to go to the locker room with an injury.

The #Giants have two banged up QBs so their 3rd QB, Saquon Barkley, in the wildcat.pic.twitter.com/8EVDuYmvqX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 2, 2022

UPDATE: The Giants announced that Jones is questionable to return to the game due to an ankle injury.

UPDATE: The Giants offense returned to the field with 38 seconds left in the third quarter and Tyrod Taylor has replaced Daniel Jones at quarterback, per Dan Wiederer. Jones appears to be dealing with an ankle issue, per multiple reports.

The New York Giants have a 17-12 lead on the Chicago Bears, but may have an injury issue to deal with in Week 4. In the third quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones was limping after a first-down sack, per Art Stapleton. The team followed the sack up with a pair of handoffs to Saquon Barkley and then kicked a field goal with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter.

The Giants offense is off the field at the moment, but backup QB Tyrod Taylor was spotted by Ryan Dunleavy warming up on the sideline.

Jones is 8 of 13 for 71 yards in the game and also has 68 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns. The two scores marked his first rushing touchdowns of the season.