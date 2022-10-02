Titans WR Treylon Burks ruled out with foot injury in Week 4 vs. Colts

Update: Burks has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game.

Treylon Burks out for the game with foot injury. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) October 2, 2022

Update: Burks was carted back to the locker room and it looks like a lower-body injury.

Treylon Burks carted to locker room #TItans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) October 2, 2022

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was helped off the field and went right to the bench and is talking with trainers.

Treylon Burks just hopped off the field with help from the training staff and went right to the bench. #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) October 2, 2022

Prior to this injury, Burks hadn't seen much action in this AFC Sout divisional game. Tennessee leads 24-17 early in the fourth quarter, but Burks only has two receptions on four targets for 14 yards.

The rookie Burks only had eight receptions on 13 targets heading into this game. He was the Titans’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was brought in to help replace AJ Brown, who was traded away during the draft. The deal was made for the future, but in the short term Burks and his 115 yards through three games haven't quite measured up. Hopefully, he can return to this game and continue getting much-needed experience. More to come.