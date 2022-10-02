 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Titans WR Treylon Burks ruled out with foot injury in Week 4 vs. Colts

Titans WR Treylon Burks suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball past Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Update: Burks has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game.

Update: Burks was carted back to the locker room and it looks like a lower-body injury.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks has suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was helped off the field and went right to the bench and is talking with trainers.

Prior to this injury, Burks hadn't seen much action in this AFC Sout divisional game. Tennessee leads 24-17 early in the fourth quarter, but Burks only has two receptions on four targets for 14 yards.

The rookie Burks only had eight receptions on 13 targets heading into this game. He was the Titans’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and was brought in to help replace AJ Brown, who was traded away during the draft. The deal was made for the future, but in the short term Burks and his 115 yards through three games haven't quite measured up. Hopefully, he can return to this game and continue getting much-needed experience. More to come.

More From DraftKings Nation