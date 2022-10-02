 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie suffers injury in Week 4 vs. Ravens

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie suffered an injury in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson
Dawson Knox #88 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie took a big hit in today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and is down on the field. He is being evaluated for a head injury.

Before the hit, McKenzie had caught four of his six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo is down 20-13 late in the third quarter, and McKenzie would be a huge loss if he is unable to continue in this game. Teammates Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox will likely get extra targets if he is to miss any time.

