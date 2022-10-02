Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie suffers injury in Week 4 vs. Ravens

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie took a big hit in today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and is down on the field. He is being evaluated for a head injury.

Bills’ WR Isaiah McKenzie is being evaluated for a head injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2022

Before the hit, McKenzie had caught four of his six targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo is down 20-13 late in the third quarter, and McKenzie would be a huge loss if he is unable to continue in this game. Teammates Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox will likely get extra targets if he is to miss any time.