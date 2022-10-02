Vikings vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature the first international game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints will travel across the pond for their game on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England is set for 9:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are impactful players on the injury report. We will get the full list around 8:00 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Vikings have two players that are on the injury report heading to Sunday. Cornerback Andrew Booth is doubtful with a quad injury, while OLB Za’Darius Smith is questionable with a knee injury. Running back Dalvin Cook was dealing with a shoulder injury this week but doesn't carry a designation heading into the weekend.

The Saints have already ruled out four players. Guard Andrus Peat (concussion), WR Michael Thomas (foot), and S Marcus Maye (rib) were ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game. Quarterback Jameis Winston was downgraded to out on Saturday, dealing with injuries to his back and ankle. Running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) are both listed as questionable.