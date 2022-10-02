Chiefs vs. Bucs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football

UPDATE: The Chiefs are expected to have Marquez Valdes-Scantling for SNF, while the Bucs are expected to have Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage all back for the game, per Ian Rapoport.

The Sunday slate for Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap with a potential Super Bowl preview. The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:20 p.m. ET

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are several names on the injury report for these teams. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chiefs have ruled out DE Michael Danna (calf) and downgraded K Harrison Butker (left ankle) to out on Saturday. Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh (illness) and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) are both questionable.

The Buccaneers have ruled out DT Akiem Hicks (foot). Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee, hamstring) is doubtful. Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), WR Chris Godwin (hamstring), WR Julio Jones (knee) and T Donovan Smith (elbow) are all questionable for the game.