Patriots vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 2. The New England Patriots will hit the road and take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Patriots have already ruled out QB Mac Jones. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Patriots have already ruled out three players, with the biggest being Jones. Brian Hoyer is expected to start in place of him. Tackle Yodny Cajuste (thumb) and DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder) will also miss the game. New England downgraded Jakobi Meyers (knee) to OUT for the game. Safety Joshua Bledsoe (groin), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DT Davon Godchaux (back), Raekwon McMillan (thumb), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring) and S Adrian Phillips (ribs) are all questionable for the game.

The Packers have only ruled out one player at this point, and it is T Caleb Jones (illness). The only other player on the injury report heading into the weekend is CB Jaire Alexander, who is dealing with a groin injury. He would be a massive loss if he cannot play, even against Hoyer.