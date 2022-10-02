Cardinals vs. Panthers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

UPDATE: Christian McCaffrey is expected to play on Sunday, per Adam Schefter. Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, and JJ Watt are all expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

Week 4 will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Arizona Cardinals will fly east to take on the Carolina Panthers in an NFC matchup. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some big names to look for on both sides of the ball. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Cardinals will be without WR AJ Green (knee), DT Rashard Lawrence (hand) and LB Ezekiel Turner (ankle), who have already been ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), C Rodney Hudson (knee), WR Rondale Moore (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip) and DE J.J. Watt (calf) are all questionable.

The Panthers have yet to officially rule out any players, but that doesn't mean they don't have important injuries to watch. Star running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is questionable for the game. DE Marquis Haynes (knee), WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) and CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver (Achillies) are also questionable.