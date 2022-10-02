Bills vs. Ravens inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

UPDATE: The Bills are expected to have Gabe Davis, Dawson Knox, and Dane Jackson all active for Sunday’s game, per Ian Rapoport.

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Baltimore Ravens in a clash of AFC favorites. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams have some injured players. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Bills will be without three players that have already been ruled out for the game. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), CB Christian Benford (hand) and Jake Kumerow (ankle) will all miss Sunday’s games. Buffalo’s inactive report could get more crowded. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (back/hip), FS Jordan Poyer (foot), WR Gabe Davis (ankle), CB Dane Jackson (neck), C Mitch Morse (elbow) and OT Justin Murray (foot) are all listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

The Ravens only have three players heading into the weekend on the injury report. OLB Justin Houston (groin) and OL Patrick Mekari (ankle) are both doubtful for the game. Tackle Ronnie Stanley is the only questionable player and is dealing with an ankle injury. The good news here is that RB J.K. Dobbins is not on the injury report and is expected to play on Sunday without limitation.