Chargers vs. Texans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in an AFC battle. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there have already been some players ruled out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chargers have already ruled out wide receiver Keenan Allen who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He logged limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday but then was downgraded to not practicing on Friday. Center Corey Linsley (knee) and TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) are questionable for Sunday.

The Texans have only ruled out OL Austin Deculus (ankle) and TE Brevin Jordan (ankle). Tight end Pharoah Brown (hip/shoulder), DL Kurt Hinish (foot), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (back) and DB Isaac Yiadom (thigh) are all questionable heading into the weekend. Running back Dameon Pierce was a limited practice participant on Wednesday, dealing with a hip injury, but logged full practices on Thursday and Friday and is off the injury report.