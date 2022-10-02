Commanders vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 2. The NFC East will be on display as the Washington Commanders take on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are some important names included. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Commanders will be without C Wes Schweiter, and LT Charles Leno is questionable. Other than that, the team is healthy heading into the weekend.

The Cowboys have only listed one player as out on the injury report. Quarterback Dak Prescott is still dealing with a right thumb injury and isn't ready to return yet after injuring it in Week 1. Safety Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle) and TE Dalton Schultz (knee) are all listed as questionable. Wide receiver Michael Gallup is expected to make his season debut.