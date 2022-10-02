Seahawks vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, October 2. The Seattle Seahawks go on the road to face the Detroit Lions in an NFC clash. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there have already been some players ruled out. We will get the full list around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Seahawks have yet to rule out a player. Cornerback Justin Coleman (calf) is listed as doubtful, and S Joey Blount (hamstring) is questionable for the game.

The Lions have ruled out six players. Defensive lineman John Cominsky (wrist), G Jonah Jackson (finger), K Austin Seibert (right groin), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle), WR DJ Chark (ankle) and RB D’Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) will all miss Sunday’s game. Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle) is questionable.