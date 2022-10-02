Christian McCaffrey is active for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers announced Week 4 inactives and Christian McCaffrey is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Christian McCaffrey was listed as questionable this week due to a thigh injury. CMC didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was able to log a limited practice on Friday.

McCaffrey’s injury status was in question throughout the week, but the running back tested the injury in the pre-game and appears good to go. The injury is cause for concern for his workload. We are used to seeing CMC play high snap counts and basically be the entirety of the Panthers' offensive production. Even though he is active, be wary that he may not see the same usage we are accustomed to as Carolina tries and limit the chance of re-aggravating his thigh injury.

You are still starting McCaffrey in your fantasy football lineups on Sunday. His ability to pull off a big play out of nowhere is enough to warrant a start. Arizona is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to running backs, so he still has upside today. Start him.