Cordarrelle Patterson is active for Week 4 vs. Browns

The Falcons published their Week 4 inactives report and Cordarrelle Patterson is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Browns. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 25, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons announced Week 4 inactives and Cordarrelle Patterson is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but logged a limited session on Friday.

Patterson was downgraded in the offseason, and I can't exactly tell you why. Maybe it was because we assumed that defenses would be better prepared to game plan for him, but that hasn't been the case to start the year. He is dominating defenses on the ground and in the passing game for the second year in a row. Patterson has become a staple of the Atlanta offense and should be started in your fantasy football lineup when he is active. The Browns usually present a tough matchup for running backs, but injuries on the defensive side of the ball should give Patterson more upside. Regardless of format, start Patterson in Week 4.

