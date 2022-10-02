Gabe Davis is active for Week 4 vs. Ravens

The Buffalo Bills announced Week 4 inactives and Gabe Davis is officially ACTIVE/INACTIVE for their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Davis was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He logged a limited practice on Wednesday but then was downgraded to missing practice on Thursday. Davis was able to practice in a limited fashion to end the week on Friday.

When you look at the Buffalo Bills' offense, each wide receiver has weekly upside due to the performance of quarterback Josh Allen. While Stefon Diggs is far and away the WR1 for this team, that doesn't mean that there isn't fantasy football value further down the depth chart. Gabe Davis is a perfect example of a secondary wideout that still has weekly fantasy value. The fact that he is active today means that he should be started somewhere in your fantasy football lineup. The Baltimore secondary is banged up and has given up massive receiving numbers this year, so Davis is in line for a big game. Start him.