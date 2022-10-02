Josh Reynolds is active for Week 4 vs. Seahawks

The Detroit Lions announced Week 4 inactives and Josh Reynolds is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Reynolds was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He didn't practice on Wednesday but was able to log a limited practice on both Thursday and Friday.

Reynolds tested the injury in the pregame and feels good enough to play today. This comes as much-needed news for an injury-riddled Detroit offense. Running back D’Andre Swift, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and WR DJ Chark had already been ruled out for this game. Reynolds not only finds himself active but is likely the WR1 for this team. He has 10 receptions on 16 targets for 162 yards and a TD through three games this season. Quarterback Jared Goff will have to rely on Reynolds, so he is a great play in PPR leagues from his high anticipated target share. If you are needing a pivot, you can flex Reynolds in all formats, especially if you were relying on St. Brown.